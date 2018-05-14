Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Throws 44 pitches in relief outing
Casilla allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks across two innings in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday. He also recorded two strikeouts.
The outing highlighted some of Casilla's strengths and weaknesses, as he struggled with his control but got himself out of trouble by missing bats as well. The 37-year-old reliever saw a four-appearance scoreless streak snapped, and he's now issued multiple free passes in three straight outings.
