Casilla (shoulder) was slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever went on the disabled list last Saturday, so the fact he was scheduled to already resume throwing less than a full week later is certainly an encouraging sign. Prior to his injury, Casilla owned a 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 14:14 K:BB in 21.2 innings across 16 appearances.

