Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Throws bullpen Friday
Casilla (shoulder) was slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever went on the disabled list last Saturday, so the fact he was scheduled to already resume throwing less than a full week later is certainly an encouraging sign. Prior to his injury, Casilla owned a 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 14:14 K:BB in 21.2 innings across 16 appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Officially placed on DL•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Expected to land on DL•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Effective in ninth Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Throws 44 pitches in relief outing•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Works through control issues Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Bounces back in Thursday's outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...