Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Works through control issues Tuesday
Casilla fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday, allowing a hit, uncorking a wild pitch and issuing two walks.
The veteran reliever needed 20 pitches to get through his one frame due to location issues. Despite the inconsistency Tuesday, Casilla has notably been sharper overall than he was last season, and his current 0.60 WHIP qualifies as a career-best figure. However, Casilla has also benefited from the unsustainable .138 BABIP hitters have generated against him, a figure that could lead to some regression on his part once it inevitably begins to rise.
