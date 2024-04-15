Alexander (ribs) is projected to throw a bullpen session in coming days, MLB.com reports.

The veteran remains without a timeline for return, but the bullpen session would mark his first time throwing off a mound since spring training. Alexander was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left side in mid-March after three ragged Cactus League outings, and he'll almost certainly need an extensive rehab assignment whenever he's deemed ready to return to game action.