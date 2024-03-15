A's manager Mark Kotsay said Friday that Alexander (ribs) isn't expected to resume mound work before the end of camp, alexander, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander was diagnosed with a left rib stress reaction after he struggled in three spring appearances with eight earned runs allowed over 2.1 innings. Alexander is now poised to begin the campaign on the injured list, and it's unclear how long he's expected to be unavailable.