Alexander signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Alexander is coming off a down 2023 campaign, having posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB in 48.1 innings for the Giants. He entered last year with a career 3.00 ERA over parts of eight major-league seasons, however, so the A's will be hoping for something closer to that version. The sinkerballing Alexander will provide Oakland with a lefty relief option.