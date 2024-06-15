Alexander (0-2) took the extra-inning loss against the Twins on Friday, allowing an unearned run on a hit and an intentional walk without recording an out.

Alexander's lighting-quick outing resulted in the culmination of the Twins' comeback from a pair of deficits, with the southpaw intentionally putting Carlos Correa on and then conceding a walk-off RBI single on his first pitch to Max Kepler that plated automatic runner Austin Martin. Alexander has now allowed a run in three straight appearances and taken his first two losses of the season in consecutive outings, so it remains to be seen if he'll be kept out of high-leverage situations for the time being as he tries to get back on track.