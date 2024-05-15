Alexander (ribs) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Tuesday, recording a strikeout.

The left-hander had been failed to record an out while giving up five total runs in his most recent rehab outing Friday, so the scoreless frame Tuesday was a particularly welcome sight. Alexander might be ready to return from his long IL stint at any moment, and perhaps Tuesday's clean outing will qualify as the final box that needed checking before the Athletics deem him ready for activation.