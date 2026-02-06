The Athletics signed Barlow to a one-year, $2 million contract Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He will have the opportunity to earn an additional $1.3 million in incentives. Barlow spent the 2025 season with the Reds, finishing the regular season with a 4.21 ERA and 75:45 K:BB over 68.1 innings. The 33-year-old hasn't had an ERA below 4.21 or WHIP below 1.36 since 2022, but with 59 career saves, Barlow has easily the most closer experience on the Athletics' roster. That alone should put him in the mix for saves, but even if Barlow wins the job, he'd be a poor bet to retain it.