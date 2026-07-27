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Athletics' Scott Blewett: Dealt to Athletics

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Athletics acquired Blewett from the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After being designated for assignment by St. Louis a few days earlier, Blewett will recapture a 40-man roster spot as he moves on to Sacramento. The right-hander has produced a 5.18 ERA and 1.68 WHIP with 63 strikeouts over 48.2 innings in 37 appearances with Triple-A Memphis this season and tossed two scoreless innings in his lone outing at the big-league level. Blewett doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so he'll join the Athletics bullpen right away.

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