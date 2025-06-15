default-cbs-image
McGough signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Saturday.

McGough was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on June 5 and opted for free agency five days later. He has now found a new opportunity, though it's unclear if he'll see time in the majors as he has allowed 32 earned runs across his last 39.2 frames in the majors, paired with a 30:27 K:BB.

