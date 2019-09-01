Athletics' Sean Manaea: Activated for start
The Athletics reinstated Manaea (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees.
The 27-year-old will be making his first appearance for Oakland in over a year after a long recovery from major shoulder surgery. Manaea looked plenty healthy during his eight rehab appearances in the minors prior to being activated, notably posting a 1.53 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings over his final three outings with Triple-A Las Vegas. He worked up to 99 pitches in his most recent outing Aug. 23 and isn't expected to face significant workload restrictions as he toes the rubber for Oakland for the first time in 2019.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Done with rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Brilliant in latest rehab start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: At least one more rehab start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Picks up win in rehab return•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: May have trouble rejoining rotation•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....