Athletics' Sean Manaea: Activated for start

The Athletics reinstated Manaea (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old will be making his first appearance for Oakland in over a year after a long recovery from major shoulder surgery. Manaea looked plenty healthy during his eight rehab appearances in the minors prior to being activated, notably posting a 1.53 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings over his final three outings with Triple-A Las Vegas. He worked up to 99 pitches in his most recent outing Aug. 23 and isn't expected to face significant workload restrictions as he toes the rubber for Oakland for the first time in 2019.