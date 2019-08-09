Athletics' Sean Manaea: Advancing to bullpen session
Manaea (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manaea had his rehab assignment paused last weekend but resumed throwing Wednesday and will make a quick return to mound work. The 27-year-old was set to make one more rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas before rejoining the Athletics, and his quick return to the mound indicates it shouldn't be a lengthy setback.
