Athletics' Sean Manaea: Advancing to bullpen session

Manaea (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea had his rehab assignment paused last weekend but resumed throwing Wednesday and will make a quick return to mound work. The 27-year-old was set to make one more rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas before rejoining the Athletics, and his quick return to the mound indicates it shouldn't be a lengthy setback.

