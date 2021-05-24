Manaea allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings against the Angels on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Manaea held the Angels' hitters in check over five innings. The only run scored against him came in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Jared Walsh. It was a much-needed performance for the 29-year-old Manaea after a pair of rough outings in which he was lit up for 10 runs on 20 hits over eight combined innings. He'll take a 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB over 54 innings into his next start.