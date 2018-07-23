Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows two runs in no-decision
Manea took the no-decision Sunday, yielding two runs on four hits while striking out five across 6.2 innings in the 6-5 win over the Giants.
Overall, it was a pretty strong outing for Manaea and his first start without allowing a home run or walk since June 22. Coincidentally, June 22 was also the last time he struck out at least five batters. The 26-year-old southpaw will carry a 3.38 ERA and 88:24 K:BB into his next start in Colorado on Friday.
