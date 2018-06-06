Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows two runs in no-decision
Manaea allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Manaea left in line for the win and surrendered fewer than three runs for the first time in seven starts, but it was still not the sharpest of outings. The lefty induced only three swinging strikes and threw just 48 of 90 pitches for strikes en route to issuing a season-high four walks and matching a season low with the two punchouts. The 26-year-old also yielded a pair of solo home runs and has now been taken deep at least once in seven straight starts. Following a terrific April that featured a no-hitter, Manaea is sporting a 6.63 ERA since the start of May. Next up is a home start against the Royals on Sunday.
