Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another bullpen scheduled

Manaea (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Friday and could begin a rehab assignment soon after, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea resumed throwing Tuesday following a brief oblique-related setback. If his recovery proceeds smoothly from this point forward, he could be back in the rotation before the end of the month, though a return in early August appears more likely.

More News
Our Latest Stories