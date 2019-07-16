Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another rehab start on tap

Manaea (shoulder) is scheduled for another rehab start Thursday with High-A Stockton, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea has made two starts with Stockton thus far and threw 43 and 53 pitches, respectively. The 27-year-old will have a pitch count around 65 on Thursday and is expected to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas for two or three additional appearances.