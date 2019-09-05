Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another start coming

Manaea will get another start at some point over the next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw was highly effective during his first big-league start of 2019 last Sunday, holding the Yankees to one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings. Manaea's strong showing earned him another turn in what is essentially a six-man rotation for the Athletics at the moment, with manager Bob Melvin stating an announcement on how he'll utilize his starting pitchers in coming days is forthcoming.