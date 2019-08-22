Athletics' Sean Manaea: At least one more rehab start

Manaea (shoulder) is slated for at least one more rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas before activation is considered, the Associated Press reports.

Manaea made a successful return Sunday from a slight pause in his rehab assignment due to side soreness, recording six strikeouts over five solid innings. The Athletics likely want to ensure Manaea is completely free of any lingering issues before pulling the trigger on activation, hence the desire to give him one more turn with the Aviators. That start would be slated to occur in the earlier portion of the upcoming Friday-Monday series against Triple-A Tacoma, positioning Manaea for a potential addition to the big-league club just prior to the expansion of rosters Sept. 1.