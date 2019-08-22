Athletics' Sean Manaea: At least one more rehab start
Manaea (shoulder) is slated for at least one more rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas before activation is considered, the Associated Press reports.
Manaea made a successful return Sunday from a slight pause in his rehab assignment due to side soreness, recording six strikeouts over five solid innings. The Athletics likely want to ensure Manaea is completely free of any lingering issues before pulling the trigger on activation, hence the desire to give him one more turn with the Aviators. That start would be slated to occur in the earlier portion of the upcoming Friday-Monday series against Triple-A Tacoma, positioning Manaea for a potential addition to the big-league club just prior to the expansion of rosters Sept. 1.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Picks up win in rehab return•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: May have trouble rejoining rotation•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Set for final rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Advancing to bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Ready to resume throwing•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rehab assignment shut down•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....