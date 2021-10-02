Manaea (11-10) got the win in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Astros, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Manaea permitted the first two Houston batters to reach base with one crossing the plate in the first inning but settled down thereafter to only surrender one more run in the sixth inning and fall one out short of a quality start. The 29-year-old lefty has now allowed two or fewer runs in four of six September starts and concludes the campaign with an 11-10 record in 32 starts with a 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 194:41 K:BB.