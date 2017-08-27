Athletics' Sean Manaea: Beats Rangers for ninth win
Manaea (9-8) earned the win over the Rangers on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings.
The lefty averaged over 20 pitches per frame, but he was significantly better than Cole Hamels on the other side. He finished his day with four scoreless after a two-run first inning. Manaea was coming off a quality start in his last outing, but he gave up two homers in that game, bringing his total to eight allowed over the span of six starts. Diminished velocity was a likely culprit behind those struggles, and the A's decided to give him a couple extra days between starts to combat fatigue.
