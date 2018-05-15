Athletics' Sean Manaea: Beats Red Sox with quality start
Manaea (5-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk across six-plus innings to earn the win Monday against the Red Sox. He struck out four.
Manaea allowed a pair of runs in the third inning and another while working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. He came out for the seventh inning after a one-two-three sixth, but allowed a leadoff home run before he was removed from the game. Though he was knocked around at times, Manaea threw an impressive 74 percent of his pitches for strikes and still delivered a quality start against one of the league's best offenses. He's come back to earth a bit after a great start, but he'll still take a superb 2.35 ERA into Saturday's start against the Blue Jays.
