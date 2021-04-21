Manaea (2-1) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, allowing six hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.
Only two runners even got past second base against the southpaw, who tossed 66 of 95 pitches for strikes while going the distance. Manaea will carry a 3.04 ERA and 22:5 K:BB through 23.2 innings into his next start, set for Monday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Records quality start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Gets no-decision in quality start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Knocked around by Astros•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Closes out spring with loss•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Productive in latest turn•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Okay after injury scare•