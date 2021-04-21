Manaea (2-1) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, allowing six hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Only two runners even got past second base against the southpaw, who tossed 66 of 95 pitches for strikes while going the distance. Manaea will carry a 3.04 ERA and 22:5 K:BB through 23.2 innings into his next start, set for Monday in Tampa Bay.