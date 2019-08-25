Athletics' Sean Manaea: Brilliant in latest rehab start
Manaea (shoulder) recorded 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one walk through seven scoreless innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Tacoma on Saturday,
If the Athletics needed one more start out of Manaea to convince them he was ready for activation, then Saturday's fit the bill in every way imaginable. The left-hander worked up to 99 pitches, affirmatively answering any questions about whether his arm is sufficiently stretched out. His swing-and-miss capability was on full display as well, and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Manaea could be part of a possible six-man rotation during September, a month in which the Athletics will play 16 consecutive games at one point. "There is a potential for anything," manager Bob Melvin said. "We play seven games, have an off-day, then have 16 in a row. We'll be in September at that time, but that's a pretty long stretch. We'll see. I'm not sure yet."
