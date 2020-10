Manaea took the loss in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros after allowing four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings.

The left-hander allowed three runs over the third and fourth innings and exited after surrendering a solo homer to Martin Maldonado during the fifth. Manaea will need to hope the A's can overcome a 2-0 series deficit to have a chance of receiving another start.