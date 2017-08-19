Play

Athletics' Sean Manaea: Can't keep ball in park Friday

Manaea (8-8) dropped the decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Astros, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two.

After surrendering 18 runs over just 6.2 innings in his last three starts, this was in many ways a welcome return to form for Manaea as he delivered his 11th quality start of the year. On the other hand, he gave up two more homers, and his 2.2 HR/9 in seven starts since the All-Star break has been a big driver in his ugly recent results. The lefty will try to build some momentum in his next outing Wednesday on the road against the Orioles.

