Athletics' Sean Manaea: Closer to return
Manaea (shoulder) is likely to make only two more rehab starts for Triple-A Las Vegas before activation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manaea took his share of lumps in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, but there were also plenty of positives to be gleaned. Gallegos reports that Manaea's control (7:1 K:BB) and velocity (89 mph) were two aspects that manager Bob Melvin was pleased with. Furthermore, the Athletics' skipper also made it a point to emphasize the extreme hitter-friendly conditions of the Aviators' home park when taking the three home runs Manaea allowed. The southpaw is set to make another start with Las Vegas on Monday and approach 90 pitches, an outing that would be followed with a 100-pitch target several days later. Absent any major setbacks in that pair of turns, Manaea is expected to join the Oakland rotation during the second week of August.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rocky rehab start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Triple-A rehab start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Much better in latest rehab start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another rehab start on tap•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Struggles again in rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...