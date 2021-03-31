Manaea allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Giants on Monday. He struck out five.

As his final line indicates, Manaea's control wasn't in top form, but Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports the left-hander was able to close out his spring slate on a high note by retiring the side in the fourth after reentering the game following a third-inning exit. Despite some wildness Monday, the veteran finished Cactus League play with a 3-1 mark and 17 strikeouts over 15.1 innings.