Athletics' Sean Manaea: Closing in on rehab stint

Manaea (shoulder) felt strong during Thursday's simulated game, and he could embark on a rehab assignment within the next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manaea fared well in his sim game, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw head out on a rehab stint shortly. He's been on the injured list since the beginning of the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in September of 2018, so he'll likely require a lengthy stay in the minor leagues before being activated.