Athletics' Sean Manaea: Collects 11th win

Manaea (11-10) allowed three runs -- just one earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters through five innings to secure the win against Philadelphia on Sunday.

After allowing seven runs through just 3.2 frames to Boston in his previous start, this was an encouraging bounce-back showing. Manaea sports a respectable 4.12 FIP and 7.9 K/9 for the season, and he's now allowed three runs or fewer in five of his past six outings, so his fantasy value is trending in the right direction. The 25-year-old lefty lines up for consecutive starts against the Rangers to finish the campaign.