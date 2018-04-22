Athletics' Sean Manaea: Completes season's first no-hitter

Manaea (3-2) earned the win, walking only two batters while striking out 10 in a complete game no-hit shutout of the Red Sox on Saturday.

Manaea baffled the Red Sox Saturday night and recorded the first no-hitter of the 2018 season. There will be some discussion regarding two plays in the game, the first of which came in the fifth inning when Marcus Semien failed to make a catch as he drifted into field that was ruled an error. The second potentially controversial moment came one inning later when Andrew Benintendi appeared to reach first base safely on an infield hit, but was called out for leaving the basepath. However, neither should distract from Manaea's tremendous outing in which he induced 15 swinging strikes and allowed only three baserunners, none of which got past second base. This adds to his excellent start to the season as he now has a 1.23 ERA across 36.2 innings.