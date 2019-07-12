Athletics' Sean Manaea: Continues rehab assignment Saturday
Manaea (shoulder) will throw four innings in a rehab start Saturday with High-A Stockton, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He gave up four runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings in his first rehab outing, and will be stretched out a little further in his second outing. Manaea could return to the big-league rotation at some point in late July or early August.
