Athletics' Sean Manaea: Continues strong spring Sunday
Manaea (1-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits over four innings in Sunday's 7-2 Cactus League win over the Cubs. He struck out two.
The pair of blemishes on his final line came in the form of home runs, as Kyle Schwarber and Chris Gimenez went deep back-to-back in the second off a slider and first-pitch fastball, respectively, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. Otherwise, it was another sharp outing for the lefty, who's averaging a strikeout per inning over his first two outings. Manaea doubled his workload in terms of innings over that of his first appearance as well, lending credence to the notion that the back issues that delayed his spring training debut are squarely behind him.
