Athletics' Sean Manaea: Could be back after break
General manager Billy Beane said Monday that Manaea (shoulder) could be ready to pitch around the All-Star break, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Though Manaea's timeline for a return remains fluid, it amounts to positive news that Beane isn't ruling the southpaw out for 2019, which was the initial expectation after he underwent surgery in September. The Athletics will probably consider any innings they get from Manaea during the upcoming campaign to be a bonus, so the 26-year-old likely won't warrant fantasy consideration outside of AL-only formats in early drafts.
