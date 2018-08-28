Athletics' Sean Manaea: Could be dealing with significant injury

Manaea (shoulder) will be evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea landed on the disabled list Sunday with a left shoulder impingement, and after getting an MRI on Monday, he'll leave it to Dr. ElAttrache to determine the extent of the injury. The fact that Manaea is scheduled to see one of the top surgeons in pro sports is not good news, as it likely suggests that he's dealing with a serious injury. More news on Manaea's availability moving forward should emerge sometime Tuesday.