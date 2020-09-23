Manaea is a likely candidate to start the Athletics' first playoff game next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos notes Manaea's strong work since mid-August -- he owns a 4-1 record, 2.45 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across his last six starts -- makes him the best option at manager Bob Melvin's disposal as the postseason approaches. The left-hander found himself in a similar position last season, as he put together a 4-0 September after returning from a shoulder injury and was named the starter for the AL Wild Card Game against the Rays, an outing in which he allowed three home runs over two innings in what was a 5-1 Athletics loss.