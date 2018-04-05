Athletics' Sean Manaea: Cruises to win Wednesday

Manaea (1-1) picked up the win over the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out four.

The left-hander threw 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes in a strong outing. Velocity remains a potential issue for Manaea, however -- by the end of the night he was having trouble hitting 90 mph with his fastball, and he generated only seven swinging strikes in his eight innings. He gets an exploitable matchup Tuesday on the road against a Dodgers squad that's already shown signs of struggling against southpaws.