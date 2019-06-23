Athletics' Sean Manaea: Dealing with oblique issue

Manaea (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing after experiencing soreness around his right oblique, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manaea was scheduled to pitch Tuesday and appeared to be closing in on a rehab stint, but he'll now have to press the pause button on his recovery program. Manager Bob Melvin wasn't sure when he might be cleared to resume throwing, though Manaea himself doesn't believe it to be a serious concern, according to Gallegos.