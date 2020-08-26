Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits over five innings, earning the win Tuesday versus the Rangers. He struck out three and walked none.

Manaea was solid in Tuesday's game, and he can't be blamed for Marcus Semien's fifth-inning error that indirectly led to a pair of runs for the Rangers. It's the third straight start where Manaea has allowed three runs or fewer after failing to do that in his first four starts of the year. He has a 5.64 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 25 strikeouts across 30.1 innings. The 28-year-old southpaw is expected to make his next start Sunday in Houston.