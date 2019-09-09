Athletics' Sean Manaea: Dominates Tigers for first win

Manaea (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning the win over Detroit.

The lone run to score on Manaea came in the form of a fifth-inning solo shot by Christin Stewart. The 27-year-old owns a 0.75 ERA and 15:5 K:BB in his first two starts after rehabbing from shoulder surgery. He should make his next start sometime next weekend against the Rangers in Texas.