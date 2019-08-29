Athletics' Sean Manaea: Done with rehab assignment
Manager Bob Melvin confirmed that Manaea (shoulder) won't require any further rehab starts in the minors and is on track to rejoin the big club in September, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
After a long recovery from left shoulder surgery, Manaea concluded his eight-start rehab assignment in impressive fashion Aug. 23, striking out 12 over seven shutout innings for Triple-A Las Vegas. Manaea rejoined the Athletics in Kansas City on Thursday and tossed a bullpen session, which should keep him sharp as he prepares for a likely appointment into the Oakland rotation next week. Melvin has yet to announce whether the Athletics would implement a six-man rotation in September or have Manaea replace one of their five starters. If Oakland decides to go the latter route, Brett Anderson or Homer Bailey would probably be most at risk of moving to the bullpen.
