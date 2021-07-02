Manaea (6-5) took the loss Thursday against Texas, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings. He had six strikeouts.

Home runs by Nate Lowe in the fourth inning and Joey Gallo in the fifth broke things open for the Rangers, who managed to put 10 runners on base against Manaea on the day. It was the third straight loss for the lefty despite a 24:6 KK:BB over 16.1 innings during that stretch. Manaea will take a 3.13 ERA and 1.24 WHIP into his next scheduled start, projected to come next week in Houston.