Manaea (1-2) earned the win Thursday against the Diamondbacks after tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and fanning four.

Manaea allowed three or more runs in each of his first four starts of the season, but he is beginning to trend in the right direction of late -- he has pitched at least five innings in his past two outings, allowing four runs (three earned) in 10.1 innings during that two-game stretch. It's still far from convincing and well below Manaea's numbers, but the encouraging signs are noticeable. His next start is scheduled for Aug. 25 on the road against the Rangers.