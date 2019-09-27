Athletics' Sean Manaea: Earns fourth straight win

Manaea (4-0) earned the win against Seattle on Thursday, pitching six innings and giving up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five.

Manaea was in complete control throughout the quality start, tossing 54 of 82 pitches for strikes while yielding only one run in six innings. The southpaw has won each of his last four outings and now carries a pristine 1.21 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in five starts this season. Despite missing most of 2019 with an injured shoulder, Manaea has pitched well enough since his return to merit serious consideration for a start in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday, should Oakland qualify.