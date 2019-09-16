Athletics' Sean Manaea: Earns second win

Manaea (2-0) gave up three hits and one walk while striking out six through six scoreless innings to take the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Manaea had 11 swinging strikes and 19 called strikes in another electric performance to earn his second win. The 27-year-old has been great since being activated with a 0.50 ERA and a 21:6 K:BB through three starts this season. Manaea is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum.