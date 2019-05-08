Athletics' Sean Manaea: Encouraging bullpen session

Manaea (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, his first since last September's surgery, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin remarked that Manaea's session consisted solely of fastballs and went off without a hitch. It's an encouraging first step in what's expected to be a relatively extensive rehab process for the southpaw, and he'll likely repeat the process at some point toward the end of the week.

