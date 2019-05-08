Athletics' Sean Manaea: Encouraging bullpen session
Manaea (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, his first since last September's surgery, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manager Bob Melvin remarked that Manaea's session consisted solely of fastballs and went off without a hitch. It's an encouraging first step in what's expected to be a relatively extensive rehab process for the southpaw, and he'll likely repeat the process at some point toward the end of the week.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Bullpen set for Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Extends throwing distance•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Remains ahead of initial timeline•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Shifts to injured list•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Nears start of throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...