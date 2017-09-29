Athletics' Sean Manaea: Ends season on high note

Manaea (12-10) earned the win over the Rangers on Thursday in his final start of the 2017 season. He was charged with one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks over 6.2 innings.

The 25-year-old lefty struggled throughout most of the second half, prompting calls for an early shutdown, but Manaea heads into the offseason on a positive note following this gem. He showed no ill effects from his recent back issue, inducing 13 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. After the game, Manaea explained to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that he lost 25 pounds earlier in the season after being described ADD medication, and that resulted in a dip in velocity. Manaea should come at a nice discount in fantasy drafts and auctions next spring.