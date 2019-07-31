Athletics' Sean Manaea: Excels in latest rehab start
Manaea (shoulder) allowed three earned runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch over six innings for Triple-A Las Vegas against New Orleans on Tuesday. He struck out eight.
Manaea delivered a quality start but only worked up to 70 pitches, which actually checked in below the 75 he'd thrown in his prior rehab appearance and well short of the 90 he'd been slated for. However, Manaea's efficiency still led to his longest rehab appearance yet in terms of innings. Given the caliber of his performance, Manaea appears on track to return after his next rehab outing in Las Vegas, when he's scheduled to work up to 100 pitches.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Close to return•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rocky rehab start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Triple-A rehab start Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Much better in latest rehab start•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another rehab start on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...