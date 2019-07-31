Athletics' Sean Manaea: Excels in latest rehab start

Manaea (shoulder) allowed three earned runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch over six innings for Triple-A Las Vegas against New Orleans on Tuesday. He struck out eight.

Manaea delivered a quality start but only worked up to 70 pitches, which actually checked in below the 75 he'd thrown in his prior rehab appearance and well short of the 90 he'd been slated for. However, Manaea's efficiency still led to his longest rehab appearance yet in terms of innings. Given the caliber of his performance, Manaea appears on track to return after his next rehab outing in Las Vegas, when he's scheduled to work up to 100 pitches.