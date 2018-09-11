Athletics' Sean Manaea: Expected to miss all of 2019

Manaea is expected to be sidelined for all of 2019 after undergoing shoulder surgery, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The team will know for sure following the procedure, but the current expectation is that it will take a full year for the lefty to recover. That's unfortunate news for the A's and for Manaea, who had posted a career-best 3.59 ERA through 27 starts.